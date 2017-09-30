Fort Mill parent charged with climbing on school bus, threatening student, driver

A Fort Mill parent has been arrested after police say he climbed on a school bus in August and threatened students and the driver, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Surveillance video from inside the bus shows children crying and one child hiding behind his seat “covering his ears out of fear,” the report says.
Lamarcus Colvin, 27, got on the school bus at a River View Elementary bus stop on Epps Road just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 30, the report says.
The video shows the suspect asking the bus driver why he wrote up his son, using profanity and yelling, the report says.
The suspect yelled directly at a child on the bus, the report says, threatening him and the bus driver with bodily harm, the report says.
One student on the bus recorded the man on her cell phone, the report says.
Colvin has been charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus, two counts of third degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct.
