Motorcyclist dies in Mint Hill crash

A 58-year-old man died following a fatal crash in Mint Hill Saturday morning.
The incident occurred in the 10800 block of Fairview Road. Highway 218 past Olde Sycamore Drive was closed after the wreck.
The motorcyclist lost control in the eastbound lane, was ejected from the motorcycle and fell into the westbound lane, according to Mint Hill Police. A vehicle in the westbound lane struck and killed him.
The driver of the other vehicle did not have serious injuries but was taken to the hospital, police said.
The victim has not been identified.
The crash is under investigation.
