Man killed while trying to walk across Independence Boulevard early Sunday

A pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross East Independence Boulevard near the Idlewild Road overpass early Sunday morning, police said.
Santiago Matias Leon, 45, crossed three lanes of traffic and climbed over a concrete barrier before a Toyota Camry hit him at about 2:12 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was declared dead at Carolinas Medical Center.
The Camry was driven by Michael Albert Vanolden, 45, who was not injured. Police said they do not suspect that Vanolden was intoxicated or speeding at the time of the crash.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
