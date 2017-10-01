Two teenagers killed on Concord Parkway in hit-and-run crash

A 14-year-old and a 15-year old were killed Saturday night while crossing Concord Parkway North near Liske Avenue, Concord police said.
Jessie Marroquin Avelino, 14, and Ricardo Solano, 15, were both students at Concord High School, police said.
Witnesses saw a light-colored vehicle hit the teenagers and leave the scene, police said. The car was found nearby, empty.
The driver, Francisco Daniel Marin-Gonzalez, 21, has been charged with two counts of felony hit and run and two counts of felony death by motor vehicle.
He and his passenger, 19-year-old Mark Anthony Gutierrez-Santos, have both been charged for not stopping and rendering reasonable assistance in the event of a crash.
Police said Sunday afternoon that Marin-Gonzalez was driving under the influence of drugs.
Comments