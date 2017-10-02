Graham Gano is the most popular man in Charlotte today.
Graham Gano is the most popular man in Charlotte today. Uncredited AP
Graham Gano is the most popular man in Charlotte today. Uncredited AP

Local

Social media is loving Panthers kicker Graham Gano today

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 02, 2017 6:31 AM

Graham Gano’s game winning field goal won him praise from football fans across the nation, with Boston.com calling it redemption for the kicker who seemed close to losing his job just weeks ago.

Here’s what they were saying on Twitter:

Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 2:25

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life
Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte 2:17

Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte
Body found behind west Charlotte church 1:00

Body found behind west Charlotte church

View More Video