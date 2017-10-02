Social media is loving Panthers kicker Graham Gano today

Graham Gano’s game winning field goal won him praise from football fans across the nation, with Boston.com calling it redemption for the kicker who seemed close to losing his job just weeks ago.

Here’s what they were saying on Twitter:

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to roast my patriot fan friends. You a real o e Graham — Ryan Williams (@Pacmanphoto) October 1, 2017

Huge respect. Kept your head and made a ton of people happy!! #KeepPounding — Proco (@proco007) October 2, 2017

I love being wrong about you! It's like the best thing to be wrong about. You deserve all the sunflower seeds my man. TY #KeepPounding — LadyChaos (@MistressOrder) October 1, 2017