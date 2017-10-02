Site of motorcycle crash in Gaston County.
Local

Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in head-on wreck in Gastonia

By WBTV

October 02, 2017 8:20 AM

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash involving a motorcycle in Gaston County Sunday night.

The two-vehicle wreck involved a motorcycle and a car and occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Union New Hope Road in Gastonia.

According to traffic investigators, the motorcyclist and a passenger were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car who struck the motorcycle was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

More charges are possible, officials said.

Traffic investigators said they don't believe speed was a factor, but suspect that alcohol was the cause the wreck.

No names were released.

The road was still shut down around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police did not say what time the road was expected to reopen.

