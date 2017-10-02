Multiple Carolinas singers part of Vegas festival that ended in mass shooting

Asheville country singer Luke Combs says he and his band were not caught up in the shootings that occurred in Las Vegas, despite being part of the show Sunday night.
He was among three acts from the Carolinas that were included in the three-day Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.
Combs posted a photo on Facebook of himself on stage prior to the attack, which killed at least 50 people. As many as 400 were wounded by the gunman, who opened fire from a nearby hotel as singer Jason Aldean performed.
“I wanted to post a photo of what this festival was supposed to be about and not give this horrible person the recognition he so desperately wanted.” he posted about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
“I am incredibly saddened by tonight’s events and while I’m thankful that me and all of my band and crew are alive and unharmed, I can’t help but hurt for all the people who weren’t as fortunate and the pain their loved ones must feel.”
On the music festival's website, Combs performed at 7:20 p.m., closing out a part of the festival devoted to newcomers to the Nashville music scene. Two other acts with Carolina ties were among the headliners over the weekend: Eric Church from Granite Falls, N.C., Lee Brice from Sumter, S.C. Both performed prior to Sunday.
Jason Aldean’s set began at 9:40 p.m. and the gunfire erupted about 10:08 p.m. (1:08 p.m. eastern time).
“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” Aldean said on Instagram.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments