One person was seriously injured in a shooting midday Monday just west of uptown.
One person was seriously injured in a shooting midday Monday just west of uptown.
One person was seriously injured in a shooting midday Monday just west of uptown.

Local

One person dead after broad daylight shooting in parking lot just west of uptown

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

October 02, 2017 1:38 PM

One person has died after being shot in a parking lot midday Monday just west of uptown, officials said.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Medic said, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted at 2:07 p.m. that the victim died at the hospital. No details about the person’s identity have been released.

One suspect has been taken into custody, police said in the same tweet, and no one else is being sought.

Police said the shooting happened on the 1700 block of West Trade Street, which is close to the Johnson C. Smith University campus.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 2:25

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life
Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte 2:17

Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte
Body found behind west Charlotte church 1:00

Body found behind west Charlotte church

View More Video