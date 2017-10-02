One person dead after broad daylight shooting in parking lot just west of uptown

One person has died after being shot in a parking lot midday Monday just west of uptown, officials said.
The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Medic said, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted at 2:07 p.m. that the victim died at the hospital. No details about the person’s identity have been released.
One suspect has been taken into custody, police said in the same tweet, and no one else is being sought.
The victim has died. Once family notified, his name will be released. Suspect in custody; no others sought. Crime Stoppers: 704-334-1600.— CMPD News (@CMPD) October 2, 2017
Police said the shooting happened on the 1700 block of West Trade Street, which is close to the Johnson C. Smith University campus.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
Comments