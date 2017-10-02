One dead, another seriously injured in separate shootings Monday in Charlotte

A man is dead and another person is seriously injured after two daytime shootings on Monday in Charlotte, officials said.
Police responded to the first shooting, in a parking lot on West Trade Street, around 12:45 p.m. Trenton Malik Stevenson, 21, was declared dead at Carolinas Medical Center Monday afternoon.
CMPD officers arrested Raheem Amontae House, 18, near the scene on Monday and charged him with murder and carrying a concealed weapon, police said.
The shooting took place in a Church’s Chicken parking lot, according to WBTV.
Medic was on its way to a second shooting, near the intersection of The Plaza and Commercial Avenue, at 2 p.m. One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, Medic said. That victim hasn’t been identified.
Commercial Avenue connects The Plaza and Eastway Drive near the major intersection of those two roads in northeast Charlotte.
The Observer tracks the time of 911 calls for each Charlotte homicide, and though call times are an imperfect way to determine when each homicide happened, daytime homicides do not appear to be particularly unusual.
At least 15 homicide-related 911 calls this year – more than 20 percent of the total – have come in between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., including the West Trade Street shooting Monday.
In the first days of October, Charlotte is about to pass its 2016 homicide total, which itself set a seven-year record. The city is on track to have more homicides this year than at any time since the early 1990s.
The two shootings Monday come as the country tries to recover from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, which happened at a music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday. At least 58 people were killed and 500 were injured, according to midday Monday reports.
