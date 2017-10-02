Pedestrian killed near Arboretum shopping center in south Charlotte

A pedestrian was killed Monday afternoon at the intersection of Pineville-Matthews Road and Arboretum Drive, near the Arboretum shopping center.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the pedestrian was trying to cross Pineville-Matthews Road just before 4 p.m. The pedestrian had already crossed several lanes of traffic before being struck by a Toyota Camry, police said.
Arboretum Drive runs through an apartment complex, and there is no crosswalk across Pineville-Matthews Road at that intersection. The pedestrian has not been identified yet.
Police said the Camry driver, 30-year-old David Earl Miller, pulled over and called 911 right after the crash.
After interviewing Miller, police don’t believe he was speeding or impaired at the time of the crash.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
