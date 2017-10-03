Local

I-85 southbound reopens – but there’s a 3-mile back up, state says

By Mark Price

October 03, 2017 6:35 AM

Interstate 85 southbound reopened near Salisbury just before noon Tuesday, but traffic was backed up for nearly three miles, said the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The interstate had been closed for more than six hours at Exit 68 (US-29) due to crash in the predawn hours Tuesday.

Charlotte TV station WSOC reported the crash involved a tractor-trailer carrying fish oil. The truck overturned in Rowan County and oil was spilled in the crash, WSOC reported.

