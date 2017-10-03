Rock Hill woman orders yoga mat, received 20,000 narcotic pills, worth up to $400K

A stunned woman who ordered a yoga mat through the mail was shocked to find that almost 20,000 illegal narcotic pills were delivered to her, police said.
In the incident around 2 p.m. Saturday, in the northwest part of Rock Hill, the woman told police she was waiting for the yoga mat to be delivered, and was handed a package by the mailman, according to an incident report from the Rock Hill Police Department.
She opened the package and found the narcotic pills, then called police.
The woman told police that she did not know who had used her name and address. Officers seized the drugs and alerted drug agents.
Officers with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit took possession of the drugs and have launched an investigation, said Marvin Brown, commander of the unit.
Brown said they found there were two bags of about 10,000 pills each. He said the street value for the oxycodon-type narcotics in pill form seized is around $20 per pill. That means the street value of the narcotics seized could be as much as $400,000.
Brown said the drugs were mailed from California.
Mail delivery of illegal drugs has become more prevalent, Brown said, with instances happening as often as once a week in York County. He said unwitting people find that those in the drug trade use fake or wrong addresses and names, then wait for packages to be delivered.
