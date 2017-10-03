A police car flashes its lights.
A police car flashes its lights. RockHill
A police car flashes its lights. RockHill

Local

Woman scammed in Craigslist car hustle

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 03, 2017 9:40 AM

ROCK HILL

Detectives in Rock Hill are investigating an alleged scam where a woman was bilked of $2,000 last weekend when she tried to buy a car on the Craigslist Internet site.

The 24-year-old woman told police Sunday afternoon that she saw a 2004 Acura on Craigslist, being sold for $1,000. The car supposedly was in Mississippi. The woman told police she sent $1,000 to a third party on Saturday, then was told the car would be sent to her by tow truck.

However, the woman was later told she had to pay another $1,000 for insurance, which would be refunded when the car arrived safely in Rock Hill. The woman sent the second thousand dollars.

Afterward, the woman told police she received another message saying the car was stuck in customs, and that the sellers demanded more money. The woman then told the sellers she wanted all her money back, but allegedly was told that if she didn’t send more money she would not get the car or her money back. She then called police.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 2:25

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life
Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte 2:17

Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte
Body found behind west Charlotte church 1:00

Body found behind west Charlotte church

View More Video