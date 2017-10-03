Local

One dead in Fort Mill crash that closed U.S. 21

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 03, 2017 9:45 AM

FORT MILL

A man died Tuesday morning after a York County crash on U.S. 21 in Fort Mill, police said.

The man has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The man was out of his vehicle on the southbound side of the road around 6: 30 a.m. when he was apparently struck by another vehicle, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

The crash near Coltharp Road forced U.S. 21 to be closed in both directions for about 90 minutes, Zachary said.

Traffic was rerouted east and west to Interstate 77 and U.S, 21 Business.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

