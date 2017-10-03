NC State Fair reveals menu: Thanksgiving eggrolls and Cheerwine funnel cakes? Yep.

The intersection of art, science and human exploration may well be in the deep fryers at the North Carolina State Fair.
The frontier of frydom, what some may consider shocking or revolting, is an October delicacy for many others, bringing to the world the deep-fried Oreo, fried Jello-O and this year, an entire Thanksgiving feast.
Monday, fair organizers released a preview of what’s new this year in the way of sweet, savory and the unabashedly fried. The fair is at the State Fairgrounds Oct. 12 to 22.
There are 25 new fair food creations, ranging from a dish called “Crack-N-Cheese” to ears of corn seasoned with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
A Thanksgiving eggroll is perhaps the high water mark of fried ambition, with a Thanksgiving meal fried inside of a wonton wrapper, complete with turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce. There are deep-fried crab cake cheese curds, where a mix of Wisconsin cheddar, crab and shrimp will be breaded and fried.
On the sweet side of things, fair goers will find Cheerwine two ways: a Cheerwine cake with honey infused frosting and a Cheerwine funnel cake sporting a hue of bright red. There’s a host of new fried pies, including chocolate, apple, a seasonal pumpkin and bites of deep-fried key lime pie.
Poutine, the national dish of Canada, will make its North Carolina State Fair debut with plates of fries topped with brown gravy and cheese curds.
In the realm of the unfried, welcome jerk-seasoned pork ribs to the party, as well as a new take on chicken and waffles, with barbecued chicken, slaw, blue cheese and a buffalo sauce held together by waffles serving as bread.
Check out the full menu of new fair food here before heading to the fairgrounds.
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson
Comments