How to navigate Charlotte traffic during this weekend’s NASCAR events

Thousands of NASCAR fans are expected to be in the Charlotte area this week for the Bank of America 500 on Sunday, bringing heavier traffic to the region.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be aware of the increased number of cars on the road, particularly on Interstate 85, U.S. 29 and N.C. 49, and has suggested routes for fans heading to the race events at the Concord track.
Fans traveling from South Carolina are advised to take Interstate 77 North to the Interstate 485 outer loop, then to either U.S. 29 North or N.C. 49 North, NCDOT said. People heading to the race from Virginia should take I-77 South to the I-485 inner loop, then to U.S. 29 North or N.C 49 North.
Drivers traveling from west of Charlotte are urged to take I-85 North to I-485 and then take U.S. 29 North, while NCDOT advises motorists east of Charlotte to take the I-485 outer loop to U.S. 29 North or N.C. 49 North.
Motorists driving from north of Charlotte should take the George W. Liles Parkway to U.S. 29 south, NCDOT said.
For drivers not going to the race, NCDOT urges people who usually use I-85 to adjust their driving time or use a different route. People headed to Concord Mills Mall should use Interstate 485 to Mallard Creek Road, then head north to go to the mall, NCDOT said.
All traffic will be directed away from the speedway after the race events, so those in attendance should plan ahead, NCDOT said.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
