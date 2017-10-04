Legislative committee approves next step in making Indian Land a town

People in support of Indian Land becoming its own town, rather than part of unincorporated Lancaster County, are one step closer to making that happen.
The joint legislative committee voted 4-3 on Tuesday in Columbia, allowing citizens to file a petition to the secretary of state to hold an election on the matter, according to District 1 Councilman Terry Graham.
If the Secretary of State approves the petition, a local election could be held within 45-60 days, deciding whether or not Indian Land becomes its own town, Graham said.
Graham, who was in Columbia for the hearing, said the committee brought up important concerns regarding Indian Land’s financial sustainability. He says he does not think the people of Indian Land would be able to afford a town budget, without a substantial tax raise.
Graham said he ran a successful campaign for councilman, in which he did not support incorporating Indian Land.
If the secretary of state issues a certificate to hold an election, three residents will be appointed to oversee the election, County Administrator Steve Willis said.
Those three citizens will be required to meet with the Lancaster County election administrator to plan the election.
The ballot will have six questions, whether the voter wants Indian Land to become its own town, what type of government it would have, what name it would have, etc., Willis said.
The process will be the same process the citizens of Van Wyck went through when it recently became incorporated on Aug. 16, he said.
