French fries with cheese curds and brown gravy is being served as the NC State Fair this year.
French fries with cheese curds and brown gravy is being served as the NC State Fair this year. NC State Fair
French fries with cheese curds and brown gravy is being served as the NC State Fair this year. NC State Fair

Local

You think NC State Fair food is odd, check the stuff other state fairs are serving

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 04, 2017 10:19 AM

State fair season in North Carolina has become synonymous for bizarre food, but apparently this is a national thing.

After the NC State Fair announced Tuesday it was serving deep fried collards and cheese this year, the Observer looked to see how our fair creations compare to other states.

What we found was...well, kind of disgusting.

Here’s a sampling of some of the strangest stuff being served at the nation’s state fairs this year:

Texas State Fair: Deep fried chicken noodle soup on a stick, deep fried Froot Loops and funnel cake bacon queso burger.

Minnesota State Fair: Brown ale and onion-Gouda tipsy pie, cheesy nacho corn on the cob, duck bacon wontons

Wisconsin State Fair: Apple pie nachos

Virginia State Fair: Chocolate-dipped corn on the cob, guacadogs (a hot dog), with bacon-flavored iced tea.

New York State Fair: BBQ parfait, gator on a stick, hot beef sundae.

New Jersey State Fair: Oxtail and plantains, deep fried bubble gum.

Arizona State Fair: A 5-pound, bacon-wrapped pork leg, cactus pear lemonade.

Oklahoma State Fair: Bacon cheddar meatloaf cupcakes, avocado fries.

Washington State Fair: Raspberry scone beer.

South Carolina State Fair: Southern catfish sundae.

Indiana State Fair: Lamb doughnut cheeseburger.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NASCAR invades Uptown Charlotte in advance of big race

NASCAR invades Uptown Charlotte in advance of big race 1:14

NASCAR invades Uptown Charlotte in advance of big race
Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 2:25

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life
Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte 2:17

Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte

View More Video