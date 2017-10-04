You think NC State Fair food is odd, check the stuff other state fairs are serving

State fair season in North Carolina has become synonymous for bizarre food, but apparently this is a national thing.
After the NC State Fair announced Tuesday it was serving deep fried collards and cheese this year, the Observer looked to see how our fair creations compare to other states.
What we found was...well, kind of disgusting.
Here’s a sampling of some of the strangest stuff being served at the nation’s state fairs this year:
Texas State Fair: Deep fried chicken noodle soup on a stick, deep fried Froot Loops and funnel cake bacon queso burger.
Minnesota State Fair: Brown ale and onion-Gouda tipsy pie, cheesy nacho corn on the cob, duck bacon wontons
Wisconsin State Fair: Apple pie nachos
Virginia State Fair: Chocolate-dipped corn on the cob, guacadogs (a hot dog), with bacon-flavored iced tea.
New York State Fair: BBQ parfait, gator on a stick, hot beef sundae.
New Jersey State Fair: Oxtail and plantains, deep fried bubble gum.
Arizona State Fair: A 5-pound, bacon-wrapped pork leg, cactus pear lemonade.
Oklahoma State Fair: Bacon cheddar meatloaf cupcakes, avocado fries.
Washington State Fair: Raspberry scone beer.
South Carolina State Fair: Southern catfish sundae.
Indiana State Fair: Lamb doughnut cheeseburger.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments