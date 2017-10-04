Gardner-Webb grad in coma, loses an eye in Las Vegas shooting

A former Gardner-Webb University student and soccer player was one of the hundreds of victims injured in Sunday’s shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. She lost an eye and is in a coma as a result of the attack.
Tina Frost also might have sustained brain damage, according to a GoFundMe page established to raise funds for her medical expenses. By Wednesday evening, the page had received more than $168,000 in donations.
Mary Watson Moreland, Frost’s mother, thanked people for the donations, and said Frost appeared to show positive signs Wednesday morning. There was no increase in brain swelling, Moreland said, but she cautioned people to be patient with her daughter’s condition.
“The doctors explicitly expressed to us that it is very common for head trauma patients to have a recovery that ebbs and flows,” Moreland said on the GoFundMe page. “We may see improvement one day, then none the next. Once again, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the outpour of love and support we have received.”
Frost attended the Boiling Springs university in Cleveland County and graduated in 2012. The university sent well wishes to her family and asked people to keep her in their prayers in a Facebook post.
She was one of more than 500 people injured Sunday after Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room on concert-goers at a country music festival. The shooting, which left 59 people dead, was the worst mass shooting in modern United States history.
Frost is a Maryland native, and moved to California in the years since graduating from Gardner-Webb, according to multiple media reports.
Becky Frost, her sister, told The Baltimore Sun the family expects Frost’s coma to last for about a week.
“We’re sticking together and praying,” she told the newspaper.
