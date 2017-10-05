When should the Carolinas worry about Tropical Storm Nate?

The latest projections for Tropical Storm Nate have it headed to the west of North Carolina, into the Tennessee Valley.
But the Carolinas remain a possible target, according to National Weather Service.
If it sticks to the current projections, wind and rain are likely in the Carolinas, as the storm takes a northeastern curve into early next week, says the weather service.
Timelines have the storm off the coast of Louisiana at 8 a.m. Sunday and pushing into eastern Tennessee by 8 a.m.Monday. It’s at that point that the Carolinas might start to feel wind and rain, including the western half of the North Carolina from Raleigh to the mountains. High winds will reportedly be around 50 mph around the eye of the storm, forecasters said.
The storm is expected to drop up to 12 inches of rain in some parts of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.
“Strengthening is likely once the center moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea (Thursday night) and Friday,” warned the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday.
Nate storm winds are in the 40 mph range, as it sits off the coast of Nicaragua. It remained unclear Thursday if the storm will advanced to hurricane strength. Tropical storm winds fall in the 39 mph to 73 mph category. At 74 mph, Nate would be categorized as a hurricane.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the Caribbean coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.
