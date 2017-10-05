This is a file photo of a Road Closed Ahead sign. In-bound Brookshire Boulevard is closed at College Street on Thursday night because of a wreck in which at least one person is trapped, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
This is a file photo of a Road Closed Ahead sign. In-bound Brookshire Boulevard is closed at College Street on Thursday night because of a wreck in which at least one person is trapped, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Ron Chapple Stock The Wichita Eagle
This is a file photo of a Road Closed Ahead sign. In-bound Brookshire Boulevard is closed at College Street on Thursday night because of a wreck in which at least one person is trapped, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Ron Chapple Stock The Wichita Eagle

Local

In-bound Brookshire Boulevard closed after wreck with pin-in

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

October 05, 2017 10:20 PM

In-bound Brookshire Boulevard is closed at College Street on Thursday night because of a wreck in which at least one person is trapped, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The wreck occurred at about 9:50 p.m.

It is unknown how long inbound Brookshire will be closed. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Advocate for Schools

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Advocate for Schools 2:10

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Advocate for Schools
Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Charlotte's Racial Divide 2:16

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Charlotte's Racial Divide
Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics 1:22

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics

View More Video