In-bound Brookshire Boulevard closed after wreck with pin-in

In-bound Brookshire Boulevard is closed at College Street on Thursday night because of a wreck in which at least one person is trapped, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Traffic advisory; Accident with pin-in; inbound Brookshire at College St; Road closed CFD on scene; 9:51 pm— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 6, 2017
The wreck occurred at about 9:50 p.m.
It is unknown how long inbound Brookshire will be closed. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
