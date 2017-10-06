Small town love triangle ends with NC man bringing ‘a dog to a gunfight’

A love triangle in the small Catawba County town of Claremont, North Carolina, ended in a bizarre duel, with one man armed with a gun and the other armed with a pit bull.
Both men were bring treated for injuries at separate hospitals, report media outlets. Claremont is about 55 miles northwest of Charlotte.
The dispute played out on Gateway Drive in Claremont, when William Raymond Code showed up with his pit bull and found Jordan Rafeal Norwood and a female in bed together, reported the Hickory Daily Record.
Code broke out a window, threw the pit bull inside the house and then climbed in along side him, reported the Daily Record.
A chase ensued, reports TV station WSOC. The dog, named Zeus, bit Norwood on the thigh and the shoulder, the station reported.
Norwood then ran outside and locked himself in a car, followed by Code and the dog.
At that point, Norwood got a gun from the car, and the chase went in reverse, with Code and the dog on the run, outlets reported. Norwood fired until he ran out of bullets, hitting Code in the leg, reported the Hickory Daily Record.
The dog was not hit.
“We’ve seen love triangles, but a man brought a dog to a gun fight; probably first one I’ve seen like that,” Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid told WSOC.
Charges had not been filed early Friday, the Daily Record reported.
