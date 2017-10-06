Parked car leads to drug bust at home near school

Police on Wednesday seized almost 200 grams of marijuana and more than $9,500 from a Rock Hill home after investigating an illegally parked car, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Officers noticed a car illegally parked on the left side of the road on Memorial Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the report says. The house is less than a half-mile from South Pointe High School and within a half-mile from the College Downs Park.
The car was still running and had a small bag of marijuana in plain view on the center console, the report says.
Police said the driver was standing in the driveway behind another car and admitted the marijuana was his. He was charged with possession of marijuana after officers discovered he had a prior charge for possession of marijuana, the report says.
The driver of the car said he stopped at the house on Memorial Drive to talk to his uncle, who owns the house, the report says.
Due to “the strong odor of raw marijuana,” officers continued searching around the edge of the house, the report says.
An officer found two cardboard boxes filled with vacuumed-sealed bags that smelled strongly of marijuana and a cooler with marijuana flakes at the bottom, the report says.
Officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the house when Howard Byers, 23, opened the door. They also saw marijuana on the floor of the living room, the report says.
Byers said the marijuana was his, and he was placed in handcuffs, the report says.
Byers' father, who was in the living room with his wife, told officers Byers’ girlfriend Nahiyah Dixon, 20, was in the back bedroom, the report says.
They asked her to come out and saw marijuana in plain view in the room, as well as three pistols and a rifle, the report says.
Officers handcuffed Dixon and searched the house. Police officers found digital scales with marijuana flakes, “large amounts of clear plastic bags used for drug packaging,” and about $9,500 in shoe boxes in the corner of the room, the report says.
Officers found about 117 grams of marijuana in the room, 71 grams of THC-laced products, 13 Xanax pills, two doses of oxycodone and more than two doses of hydrocodone. Officers also found almost 11 grams of marijuana and 13 doses of Xanax in a plastic bag in the toilet tank, the report says.
Officers seized a total of 188 grams of loose marijuana and THC-filled items, .14 grams of oxycodone, 2.5 grams of hydrocodone and 18 doses of Xanax, the report says.
Byers and Dixon were each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, three counts of possession with intent to distribute a drug, and four counts of possession with intent to distribute within proximity of a park, playground or school.
