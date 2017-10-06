Nate is just one system expected to bring rain to Charlotte, weather service says

Heavy rainfall is still expected in the Charlotte region over the weekend as Tropical Storm Nate heads toward the Gulf Coast, but Nate won’t be the only system that brings rain to Charlotte, according to the National Weather Service.
A system already in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area before Nate even makes landfall in the gulf, Lauren Carroll, meteorologist with the weather service, said.
“It’s not a well defined system,” Carroll said. “But it’s going to provide that initial moisture.”
Rain is forecast for western North Carolina for most of the day Saturday, with rain picking up in the Charlotte area Saturday evening as a result of the initial system, Carroll said.
Meanwhile, Nate is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall somewhere between Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama late Saturday or early Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Rain is forecast for the Charlotte area throughout the day Sunday and into Monday as a result of Nate, Carroll said. A frontal boundary will then absorb Nate’s remnants, she said, allowing light rain to continue on Tuesday.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
