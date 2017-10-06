Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make a boy’s dream come true this weekend

More Videos

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 0:21

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park 1:07

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park

Body cam footage shows views from Charlotte officers who shot man with hands raised 0:43

Body cam footage shows views from Charlotte officers who shot man with hands raised

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics 1:22

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics

AG Josh Stein discusses the closing of the Charlotte School of Law 1:21

AG Josh Stein discusses the closing of the Charlotte School of Law

Candlelight vigil for Rueben Galindo 2:32

Candlelight vigil for Rueben Galindo

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:52

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots. 3:03

911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots.

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers 3:46

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers

  • A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

    After winning 26 times on the NASCAR circuit, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final appearance in Charlotte. Here are the highlights of his career as a driver.

After winning 26 times on the NASCAR circuit, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final appearance in Charlotte. Here are the highlights of his career as a driver.
After winning 26 times on the NASCAR circuit, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final appearance in Charlotte. Here are the highlights of his career as a driver.

Local

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make a boy’s dream come true this weekend

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

October 06, 2017 7:02 PM

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will pause from preparing for his final NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend to make the wish of an 11-year-old boy come true.

Despite epileptic seizures that can strike at any moment, Bryson Harper rides motocross, plays baseball and remains strong and positive, never meeting a stranger, his mom said.

Bryson Harper
Bryson Harper
Courtesy of Dream On 3

“My dream is to see a NASCAR race and meet Dale Earnhardt Jr.,” the boy from Rutherfordton said.

On Saturday, the Charlotte-based Dream On 3 wish-granting organization will fulfill Bryson’s dream with a surprise meeting with Earnhardt.

Bryson’s weekend also will include a two-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge, Lamborghini transportation to the speedway, a VIP tour of Pit Road, front row seats to the driver’s meeting and a seat to watch his hero take his final race at his home track during Sunday’s Bank of America 500.

“We are so excited to partner with Dale Jr. and his foundation to make a dream come true this weekend,” Elizabeth Lindsey, Dream On 3 executive director, said Friday.

Founded in 2013, Dream On 3 makes sports dreams come true for children living with chronic illnesses, developmental disabilities or life-altering conditions.

“An unforgettable weekend to come,” said Bryson’s mom, Amber Fowler.

“A once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park

View More Video