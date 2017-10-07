Local

Mooresville security guard dies after fight outside business

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

October 07, 2017 2:08 PM

A security guard for a business in Mooresville died after a fight with a man who attempted to enter the business Friday night, according to multiple media reports.

Police were called to KAM- 5 LLC, where they found the guard William Glenn Bracken unconscious and not breathing, media outlets reported.

Observer news partner WBTV reported the fight broke out around 10:08 p.m., when Bracken tried to restrain a man who tried getting into the building.

Witnesses said the man struck Bracken, injuring him, and police were unable to resuscitate Bracken, WSOC-TV reported.

Police didn’t provide details Saturday when contacted by the Observer.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

