Mooresville security guard dies after fight outside business

A security guard for a business in Mooresville died after a fight with a man who attempted to enter the business Friday night, according to multiple media reports.
Police were called to KAM- 5 LLC, where they found the guard William Glenn Bracken unconscious and not breathing, media outlets reported.
Observer news partner WBTV reported the fight broke out around 10:08 p.m., when Bracken tried to restrain a man who tried getting into the building.
Witnesses said the man struck Bracken, injuring him, and police were unable to resuscitate Bracken, WSOC-TV reported.
Police didn’t provide details Saturday when contacted by the Observer.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
Comments