I-85S closed near Charlotte following serious multiple vehicle crash

Interstate 85 South near Charlotte is closed, following a serious crash involving multiple vehicles, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced.
The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. near Exit 27, and involved as many as 20 vehicles, the Gastonia Fire Department said. The road is expected to open around 6 p.m., officials said.
Details on injuries have not been provided. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
Multiple lanes were also closed on Interstate 77 northbound near Sunset Road, following a collision there shortly after 2:30 p.m.
A crash also closed the left lane on I-85 traveling southbound at Exit 21 near Armstrong Park Road and Cox road, NCDOT reported. The crash happened around 2:38 p.m.
No other details have been provided.
This story is developing.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
