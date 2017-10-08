Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

More Videos

    Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it.

Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it.
The Triennial Disaster Exercise involving a simulated airplane incident was held Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The exercise tested emergency protocols and procedures the airport has in place in the event of an actual airplane accident. The airport is required by the FAA to conduct a full scale exercise every three years. About 100 volunteers played the role of passengers with minor and fatal injuries, and more than 200 emergency responders, including the Charlotte Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, Airport Operations, Airport Security and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department participated in the practice event.

Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him.