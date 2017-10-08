Local

What time is today’s NASCAR race? Will you get wet?

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2017 11:29 AM

Due to expected rain from Hurricane Nate, the Charlotte Motor Speedway has adjusted the schedule for today’s Bank of America 500.

The new start time is 1:10 p.m., an hour earlier than originally planned, speedway officials said.

The forecast looks less than ideal for drivers and fans, with the National Weather Service expecting likely showers and a possible thunderstorm before 2 p.m. and again after 3 p.m.

It’s also foggy – the uptown skyline was almost invisible Sunday morning – but that’s supposed to lift by 1 p.m.

The high is about 80 degrees, and this humidity isn’t going anywhere.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

