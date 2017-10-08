What time is today’s NASCAR race? Will you get wet?

Due to expected rain from Hurricane Nate, the Charlotte Motor Speedway has adjusted the schedule for today’s Bank of America 500.
The new start time is 1:10 p.m., an hour earlier than originally planned, speedway officials said.
The forecast looks less than ideal for drivers and fans, with the National Weather Service expecting likely showers and a possible thunderstorm before 2 p.m. and again after 3 p.m.
It’s also foggy – the uptown skyline was almost invisible Sunday morning – but that’s supposed to lift by 1 p.m.
The high is about 80 degrees, and this humidity isn’t going anywhere.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
Comments