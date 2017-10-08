Bobby, the longtime star of Morris-Jenkins commercials, visited with Samaritan House clients and staff in 2015. The company announced this month that Bobby is leaving to pursue his career in Hollywood.
Goodbye, Bobby: Iconic Charlotte air-conditioning character is moving away

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2017 2:48 PM

Charlotte TV won’t be the same without Morris-Jenkins commercials featuring the character “Bobby” – really James Roy Adduci, an actor with stage and screen credits beyond the commercial business.

In a new Morris-Jenkins commercial, Mr. Jenkins and Bobby are shown together in the HVAC company’s truck, where they’ve filmed a number of commercials. Mr. Jenkins gives Bobby a parting gift of $100,000 and wishes him luck in his next adventure in Hollywood.

Morris-Jenkins confirmed to the Observer Sunday that Bobby really is moving to Hollywood, and he won’t be making Morris-Jenkins commercials anymore.

The reaction on Twitter was swift.

“That’s a horrible thing to tease if not true,” one user said.

Bobby has been making Morris-Jenkins commercials for at least six years, according to YouTube. Over the years, he sang songs from “Frozen,” played with Play-Doh and showed off a very bad haircut.

Clearly, he’ll be missed.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

