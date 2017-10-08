Goodbye, Bobby: Iconic Charlotte air-conditioning character is moving away

Charlotte TV won’t be the same without Morris-Jenkins commercials featuring the character “Bobby” – really James Roy Adduci, an actor with stage and screen credits beyond the commercial business.
In a new Morris-Jenkins commercial, Mr. Jenkins and Bobby are shown together in the HVAC company’s truck, where they’ve filmed a number of commercials. Mr. Jenkins gives Bobby a parting gift of $100,000 and wishes him luck in his next adventure in Hollywood.
Morris-Jenkins confirmed to the Observer Sunday that Bobby really is moving to Hollywood, and he won’t be making Morris-Jenkins commercials anymore.
The reaction on Twitter was swift.
“That’s a horrible thing to tease if not true,” one user said.
wait. is this really the end of bobby in the morris-jenkins spots? that’s a horrible thing to tease if not true.— Gretchen Voth (@gretchenvoth) October 8, 2017
Bobby has been making Morris-Jenkins commercials for at least six years, according to YouTube. Over the years, he sang songs from “Frozen,” played with Play-Doh and showed off a very bad haircut.
Clearly, he’ll be missed.
Did that Morris Jenkins commercial just insinuate that was Bobby’s last commercial?— Rebekah Smith (@bekahswa) October 8, 2017
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
