The latest on Hurricane Nate: Confirmed tornadoes in both Carolinas

The National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings for several counties near Charlotte, as weather from Hurricane Nate continues to affect the region.
A confirmed tornado was spotted south of Lenoir, in Caldwell County, at 5:55 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Parts of Wilkes, Watauga and Ashe counties are under tornado warnings until at least 7:00 p.m.
Several homes in Caldwell County, near the town of Hudson, were damaged in the storm, and local news stations reported that several people were trapped in damaged homes near Connelly Springs in Burke County.
Near Boiling Springs in Cleveland County, south of Shelby, several people posted photos on social media of an apparent funnel cloud at about 5 p.m. The funnel cloud appeared to be visible from the Cleveland County Fair, which was evacuated, one Facebook user said.
Parts of some counties in upstate South Carolina were also under tornado warnings late Sunday afternoon, and the National Weather Service reported that a confirmed tornado was spotted northeast of Laurens, S.C., at 4:47 p.m.
Correspondent Steve Lyttle contributed reporting.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
