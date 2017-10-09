Two men died in Charlotte Sunday, both shot to death

The man found shot to death in north Charlotte late Sunday has been identified as Keith Ify Nmoma.
It was one of two homicides reported Sunday in Charlotte.
Nmoma, 35, was found with a gunshot wound at 9:42 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of John Penn Circle in an apartment community, said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. That’s off East W.T. Harris near The Plaza.
Investigators said the 911 call was about shots fired in the area. Details of the homicide were not released early Monday.
The first homicide Sunday was reported at 6:43 a.m. in the 9200 block of Trinity Road. That’s in north Charlotte near Hornets Nest Park. The victim has been identified as Larry Doral Watson Jr., 29.
Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
