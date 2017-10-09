Monday’s weather will be unsettled in Charlotte

More Videos 1:56 Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers? Pause 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach 0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' 0:25 Alligator at the door! 2:20 Ron Rivera talks to media Monday morning after players clean out lockers 27:42 Cow rescued after being trapped in frozen pond 2:25 U.S. Attorney, FBI talk about gang indictments 1:11 Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 0:44 Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina Tornado warnings were issued for communities in North and South Carolina on Sunday, October 8, as the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed north after hitting the Gulf Coast over the weekend, local media reported. This footage was captured by a Caldwell County Sheriff dashcam in Lenoir, North Carolina. Tornado warnings were issued for communities in North and South Carolina on Sunday, October 8, as the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed north after hitting the Gulf Coast over the weekend, local media reported. This footage was captured by a Caldwell County Sheriff dashcam in Lenoir, North Carolina. Caldwell County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

