Monday’s weather will be unsettled in Charlotte

Monday brings the possibility of showers and thunderstorms.
The remnants of Nate moved well into our area Sunday night and was gone by Monday. However, Charlotte won’t have clear, dry days ahead – as we typically see after a land-falling hurricane. This time, there will be plenty of moisture left behind. That will keep us unsettled not only on Monday but for the whole first half of the week.
The good news is that we don’t have the severe weather potential we had on Sunday, which was caused by what was left of Nate.
Monday will still bring the chance for showers at any time and thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon hours. The concern is the potential for heavy rain. The atmosphere will be just about soaked so it won’t take much to dump the rain out on us. That could prove disruptive if you have outdoor or travel plans.
