Virginia teen found dead behind Charlotte church to be buried Friday

The Virginia college student who was found dead Sept. 29 behind a Charlotte church is to be buried Friday in Maryland.
Ashanti Billie, 19, was found in Charlotte 11 days after she went missing from Virginia. A funeral service is scheduled Oct. 13 at the Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, Maryland, according to a family Facebook post.
Billie, a student at The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, was reported missing Sept. 18 when she did not show up for her job at a sandwich shop in Norfolk.
Her body was found behind East Stonewall AME Zion Church on Griers Grove Road. It was discovered by a member of a landscaping crew around 9:30 a.m. while mowing the lawn, Rev. Michael McLean said.
Police have not released a cause of death or said how Billie ended up in Charlotte. It’s also unclear where she was killed.
Her death inspired an Oct. 7 benefit concert and a social media campaigned aimed at raising awareness of missing black girls. Friends are raising money to establish a culinary scholarship in her name, according to a Facebook post from fellow students.
Billie was last seen around 4 a.m. Sept. 18 at her apartment complex. The same day she went missing, her phone was found in a dumpster fully charged and undamaged, according to The Virginian-Pilot.
Billie’s mother said her daughter drove up to a gate at a military base where a guard checked her ID at 4:46 a.m., The Virginian-Pilot reported. She was supposed to work at the Blimpie on base that morning. Her car was seen leaving the base about half an hour later, but it’s not known who was driving or how many people were in the car, her mother told the newspaper.
There was a $20,000 reward from the FBI and Blimpie for information that would lead to finding Billie.
