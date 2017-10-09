Video shows whale meandering just off NC coast

A video of a whale feeding just offshore of Kure Beach has drawn nearly 92,000 views since a small videography company posted it Sunday on Facebook.
“Enjoyed this rare moment today when we spotted a whale feeding just off Kure Beach, North Carolina!! Extra footage for the film..! #drone#feedingfrenzy #freewilly,” Boyce Productions of Eure, North Carolina, posted about its 100-second video.
Kure Beach is a town of about 2,100 people in New Hanover County, about 15 miles south of Wilmington.
“Such a beautiful sight!” posted one viewer.
“Wow how cool” another wrote.
“Maybe we do need to go to the coast this weekend,” one woman suggested.
Another said the whale is why offshore drilling should never be allowed.
“Such an incredible sight,” she wrote. “Let’s hope the powers that be will forgo offshore sonic blasting and drilling for oil. These animals are too wonderful to harm.”
Another viewer simply regretted his bad luck for being away.
“Right in front of the house and we’re out of town,” he posted. “Dang.”
