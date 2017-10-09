Pineville elementary school shut Tuesday for police investigation

A local elementary school will be closed on Tuesday because of an “active” police investigation and one person has been taken into custody, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Monday night.
Sterling Elementary will be closed “out of an abundance of caution,” CMS said in a statement.
“The safety of students, staff and all school personnel is top priority,” according to the statement. “Out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with law enforcement authorities in an ongoing investigation, Sterling Elementary is closed on Tuesday, Oct. 10, for all students, staff and personnel.”
Later Monday night, CMS sent another statement that said a person has been taken into custody.
“CMS Police have advised that the subject of investigation of a possible safety threat at Sterling Elementary is in custody thanks to the work of multiple law enforcement agencies. As a precautionary measure, Sterling Elementary will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 10th as officers complete their investigation.”
The school is in the 9600 block of China Grove Church Road, off East Westinghouse Boulevard and South Boulevard. The school lists a Pineville mailing address.
The statement said CMS it will update families and staff on scheduling for Wednesday as soon as possible.
