Robin Haas, of Surry County, rescued a dog that was stuck under the hood of a nearby parked car.
Robin Haas, of Surry County, rescued a dog that was stuck under the hood of a nearby parked car. Screengrab
Robin Haas, of Surry County, rescued a dog that was stuck under the hood of a nearby parked car. Screengrab

Local

NC woman saves a stuck puppy from a car’s engine

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

October 10, 2017 4:22 PM

A woman in North Carolina was walking into a Walgreen’s for makeup Monday, when she heard what sounded like a dog whimpering from a nearby parked car.

When Robin Haas got closer, she realized a puppy was trapped under the car’s hood, near the engine.

“There’s no mistaking that little puppy whine,” Haas, a wielding instructor at Surry Community College, told TV station FOX 8. The school is about 90 miles north of Charlotte.

She called a colleague to help remove the dog from the car.

Haas posted a video of the rescue on her Facebook page, showing the small, white dog being removed from deep under the car’s hood.

The owner of the vehicle doesn’t have pets, ABC 11 reported, and told the station the dog could’ve been stuck in the car for at least 45 minutes.

Haas has posted a second video, showing the dog healthy and playing in grass. The puppy has since been adopted, Haas said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chief Kerr Putney discusses language barrier and diversity in wake of police shooting

    In Galindo’s case, Putney said he couldn’t respond to whether the dead man knew enough English to understand police commands.

Chief Kerr Putney discusses language barrier and diversity in wake of police shooting

Chief Kerr Putney discusses language barrier and diversity in wake of police shooting 1:54

Chief Kerr Putney discusses language barrier and diversity in wake of police shooting
Chief Kerr Putney again defended his officers Tuesday, saying the refusal to put down a gun justified police use of deadly force. 4:18

Chief Kerr Putney again defended his officers Tuesday, saying the refusal to put down a gun justified police use of deadly force.
The ABCs of Charter Schools 1:22

The ABCs of Charter Schools

View More Video