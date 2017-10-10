Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite

The Triennial Disaster Exercise involving a simulated airplane incident was held Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The exercise tested emergency protocols and procedures the airport has in place in the event of an actual airplane accident. The airport is required by the FAA to conduct a full scale exercise every three years. About 100 volunteers played the role of passengers with minor and fatal injuries, and more than 200 emergency responders, including the Charlotte Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, Airport Operations, Airport Security and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department participated in the practice event.