Chief Kerr Putney again defended his officers Tuesday, saying the refusal to put down a gun justified police use of deadly force. 4:18

Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach 1:00

Chief Kerr Putney discusses language barrier and diversity in wake of police shooting 1:54

The ABCs of Charter Schools 1:22

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka 'there's been no Oppression' rant 1:36

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 2:57

Carolina Theatre's ghost of Fred 2:17

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

NC members of KKK speak out 11:48

  • Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite

    Lisa Romanoff was bitten while taking out her recycling near dusk. She posted a Facebook photo of the copperhead shortly after being bit to confirm the ID of the snake and rushed to the hospital.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Education

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private schools.

First responders rescue "volunteer" victims in airport disaster drill

Local

First responders rescue "volunteer" victims in airport disaster drill

The Triennial Disaster Exercise involving a simulated airplane incident was held Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The exercise tested emergency protocols and procedures the airport has in place in the event of an actual airplane accident. The airport is required by the FAA to conduct a full scale exercise every three years. About 100 volunteers played the role of passengers with minor and fatal injuries, and more than 200 emergency responders, including the Charlotte Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, Airport Operations, Airport Security and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department participated in the practice event.

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised

Crime

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised

Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him.