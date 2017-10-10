AT&T crew installing high-speed fiber knocks out power in Cotswold

A line cut by a contractor digging to install part of AT&T’s high-speed fiber optic broadband network left 137 homes without power in Stonehaven in Charlotte’s Cotswold neighborhood on Tuesday, homeowners told the Observer.
Power was knocked out at 2:30 p.m. in a Stonehaven cul-de-sac, and neighbors said Duke Energy didn’t expect to restore electricity to remaining homes until 1 a.m. Wednesday.
As Google Fiber, AT&T and other competitors race to bring faster internet connections to Charlotte, residents have complained about the damage and inconvenience caused during construction, the Observer has reported.
In an Observer article about the damage and disruptions, an AT&T spokesman said the company’s goal was to minimize interruptions and keep residents informed on its construction progress. “If construction-related issues do occur, we work quickly to resolve and restore any impacts from our work,” the spokesman said.
