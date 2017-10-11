South Charlotte teen missing since Monday, cell phone turned off

A 16-year-old from the Oxford Hunt area of south Charlotte has been missing since Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are seeking help finding him.
Nathan Ward Kocmond was last seen Monday afternoon at his home at 7345 Kennington Court, a neighborhood just north of Providence High.
Investigators say the teen missed a scheduled meeting that evening and that his cell phone has been turned off.
He operates a silver 2011 Honda CRV with NC registration PAH-3753, which is also missing.
Anyone who sees or has information about the teen is asked to call 911. Detective K. Childers is lead detective in this case and his number is 704-336-8339. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245
