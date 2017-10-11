More Videos

Local

Another copperhead bite reported in Charlotte, this time a 10-year-old girl

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 11, 2017 9:20 AM

For the second time in five days, a venomous copperhead bite is being reported in Charlotte.

The latest occurred Monday and involved 10-year-old girl named Summer Boyd, according to TV station WCNC.

“She was pushing her bike up the hill, and there was a copperhead, small one, in the center of the road,” her father, Warren Boyd, told WCNC on Tuesday. “She either brushed up against it or stepped on it, and it bit her in the joint where the big toe attaches to the foot.”

The girl was taken by ambulance to a hospital and is being treated, the station said.

Three other bites have been reported around the city this year.

On Friday, Lisa Romanoff of Charlotte’s Quail Hollow area reported being bitten by a copperhead on the heel, after stepped outside her door. The snake was able to sink one fang into her, and the venom was enough to keep Romanoff in the hospital for 12 hours, she reported. She was wearing flip flops at the time.

In April, a Ballantyne man reported a copperhead bite while doing yard work, and in May, a man was bitten by a copperhead while walking at Latta Plantation Nature Center and Preserve in Huntersville.

Snake bites have been on the rise in North Carolina this year, but experts say the likely cause is the mild winter weather. The number of North Carolina residents bitten by snakes in April increased nearly four-fold over the same period in 2016, reported Carolinas Poison Control Center. The center said copperheads are the most plentiful venomous snake in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 7,000-8,000 people per year receive venomous bites in the United States, and about five of those people die.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

