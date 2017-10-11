A security guard who died after fight outside a business in Mooresville died from a preexisting medical condition, and not injuries from the fight.
A Mooresville security guard died from a medical condition, not a fight

By LaVendrick Smith

October 11, 2017 12:33 PM

A security guard who died after a fight outside a business in Mooresville died from a preexisting medical condition, according to multiple media reports.

Police were called to KAM-5 on Friday, where the guard William Glenn Bracken was unconscious and not breathing. Bracken had gotten in a fight with a man who tried to enter the building. He was injured while trying to restrain the man, witnesses said.

Police were unable to resuscitate Bracken, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed Monday showed Bracken died from a medical condition, and not from injuries sustained from the fight, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark.

The type of medical condition wasn’t immediately clear.

The man who fought Bracken has not been charged, the Mooresville Tribune reported.

LaVendrick Smith

