Bob Brawdy/ Tri-City Herald
Bob Brawdy/ Tri-City Herald

Local

Charlotte charter school bus hit by bullet, as two people engaged in gunfight

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 12, 2017 8:28 AM

A school bus window was struck by a bullet near the intersection of Parkwood and The Plaza in east Charlotte on Tuesday, and police believe it was due to a nearby gunfight.

The bus was not the target and no student injuries were reported, but the driver was struck by glass. The bus was affiliated with Charter Lab School.

Two men who were arguing at a nearby gas station are believed to be the source of the bullets.

“Early information indicates that two subjects were shooting at each other...and one of those rounds struck a bus window,” said a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. “The shooters have fled in separate vehicles.”

Police are working to identify the men involved in the gunfight.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CMPD use of force demo

    CMPD conducts use of force techniques demonstration at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Training Academy

CMPD use of force demo

CMPD use of force demo 1:45

CMPD use of force demo

Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte 2:10

Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte
Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 3:08

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite

View More Video