Charlotte charter school bus hit by bullet, as two people engaged in gunfight

A school bus window was struck by a bullet near the intersection of Parkwood and The Plaza in east Charlotte on Tuesday, and police believe it was due to a nearby gunfight.
The bus was not the target and no student injuries were reported, but the driver was struck by glass. The bus was affiliated with Charter Lab School.
Two men who were arguing at a nearby gas station are believed to be the source of the bullets.
“Early information indicates that two subjects were shooting at each other...and one of those rounds struck a bus window,” said a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. “The shooters have fled in separate vehicles.”
Police are working to identify the men involved in the gunfight.
A school bus from Charlotte Lab School was struck by gunfire on The Plaza. No students injured. Driver hit by glass. Bus was not the target.— CMPD News (@CMPD) October 12, 2017
