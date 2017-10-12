‘We are heartbroken. We’re lost.’ Family seeks help finding son’s killer

Keith Nmoma’s mother Veronica said she didn’t pay too much attention when she saw a local TV news report of a shooting in east Charlotte on Sunday night.
But then she got the news – her 35-year-old son, Keith Nmoma, had been killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex on John Penn Circle, off East W.T. Harris Road.
“Never in my life did I ever, ever dream that this would happen to us,” said Nmoma, who is also a professor in the Department of Africana Studies at UNC-Charlotte.
She said her son was smart, he had big aspirations – and he was kind. His neighbors have told the family how much they’ll miss running into him, because he was so nice.
In the five days since he was killed, investigators are still trying to solve the case. Police said they haven’t been able to determine many details, including whether it could have been a robbery. His family begged anyone with information to come forward, by calling the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s homicide unit at 704-432-TIPS or staying anonymous through Crime Stoppers, at 704-334-1600.
Keith Nmoma grew up in Charlotte and graduated from Butler High School before earning a B.S. degree in biology from N.C. State University, his older brother Alex Nmoma Jr. said.
He was a man of few words, his brother said. He was respectful, serious, committed to improving himself.
“His heart showed more than his words showed,” his brother said
He was particularly devoted to caring for his younger brother, who had medical issues, the family said.
He said Keith was a gift to their family, the baby brother he had begged his mom for, and they watched over each other all their lives.
“We are heartbroken. We’re lost right now. We need the strength of the community, his loved ones, people who said hi and bye to him, people who’ve seen him, who know his character – please come forward,” he said.
Nmoma’s father, who along with his mother immigrated from Nigeria years ago, said he saw greatness in Keith even when he was a small child learning to walk.
“We’ll keep on missing him,” his father said. “All our lives.”
