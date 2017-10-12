More Videos

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

Pause
Kneeling a call for conversation 1:10

Kneeling a call for conversation

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America 0:32

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America

Locals react to DACA announcement 1:22

Locals react to DACA announcement

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:52

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 0:21

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests 0:36

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests

Brother of Charlotte man killed Sunday pleads for ‘closure’ 1:41

Brother of Charlotte man killed Sunday pleads for ‘closure’

Panthers Greg Olsen missing camaraderie with teammates 0:59

Panthers Greg Olsen missing camaraderie with teammates

  • Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force

    A meeting between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Latino community was held Thursday in the aftermath of the Ruben Galindo police shooting and the release of body cam videos.

Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force

A meeting between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Latino community was held Thursday in the aftermath of the Ruben Galindo police shooting and the release of body cam videos.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Kneeling a call for conversation

Local

Kneeling a call for conversation

Pastors, community leaders and citizens held a "Kneel-In" protest outside Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in response to what the group calls "disparities and disparate treatment that continues to marginalize people of color in America."

Friends help injured cyclist without health insurance to race again in Ironman World Championship

Local

Friends help injured cyclist without health insurance to race again in Ironman World Championship

Mark Hoffman, 35, got in a bike wreck this past May and suffered injuries to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars. He didn't have health insurance -- despite engaging in a risky hobby -- but the cycling and triathlon communities rallied around him to raise a good deal of money for him to put towards those medical bills. He's recovered from his injuries to the point where he'll be able to compete next Saturday at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, generally regarded as one of the toughest endurance races in the world.

The ABCs of Charter Schools

Education

The ABCs of Charter Schools

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private schools.

First responders rescue "volunteer" victims in airport disaster drill

Local

First responders rescue "volunteer" victims in airport disaster drill

The Triennial Disaster Exercise involving a simulated airplane incident was held Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The exercise tested emergency protocols and procedures the airport has in place in the event of an actual airplane accident. The airport is required by the FAA to conduct a full scale exercise every three years. About 100 volunteers played the role of passengers with minor and fatal injuries, and more than 200 emergency responders, including the Charlotte Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, Airport Operations, Airport Security and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department participated in the practice event.