Widow of man killed by CMPD officers confronts police chief at community meeting

More Videos 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium Pause 1:10 Kneeling a call for conversation 0:32 The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America 1:22 Locals react to DACA announcement 3:52 Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:21 Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 0:36 Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests 1:41 Brother of Charlotte man killed Sunday pleads for ‘closure’ 0:59 Panthers Greg Olsen missing camaraderie with teammates Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force A meeting between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Latino community was held Thursday in the aftermath of the Ruben Galindo police shooting and the release of body cam videos. A meeting between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Latino community was held Thursday in the aftermath of the Ruben Galindo police shooting and the release of body cam videos. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

A meeting between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Latino community was held Thursday in the aftermath of the Ruben Galindo police shooting and the release of body cam videos. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com