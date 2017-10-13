Wonder why fans love Luke Kuechly? Watch him struggle with this interview

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly is once against facing the possibility of having a concussion, which is for many fans outweighed the team’s 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.
“There was stunned silence when Kuechly jogged to the locker room late in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion,” reported ESPN.
So why all the love for Kuechly?
Watch this interview with a barely understandable child reporter and you’ll understand a big part of his appeal, especially to parents.
Jet from the Kid's Club talks Superheros and ice cream with Luke pic.twitter.com/JJQ9RvU2g7— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 10, 2017
In it, Kuechly sits in a baby chair, pretends he understands the unorthodox questions being asked, and doesn’t act the least bit insulted when the boy says Kuechly will not get the job of being his crime fighting partner.
We also learn that Kuechly likes Cookies ‘n Cream ice cream and can’t dance. (“The best dancer on the team is Fozzy Whittaker,” he says.)
The interview, posted Oct. 10 by the Panthers, was done in connection with the Carolina Panthers Kids Club for fans 3 to 14 years old.
Ed Dickson on Luke Kuechly: "The cliche thing to say is 'next man up.' But we need him."— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) October 13, 2017
