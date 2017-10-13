York County man charged with attempted murder after shooting Rock Hill man in buttocks

A York County man was charged Wednesday night after police said he shot a Rock Hill man in the buttocks.
James Kivanon Mobley, 37, was arrested about 11 p.m. Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, police said.
Police responded to a report of a shooting victim just before 4:30 p.m. on Flint Street, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The victim was sitting in the front yard of a house with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, the report says.
Witnesses were able to give a description of the shooter, but were “intoxicated and unwilling to cooperate,” the report says.
Witnesses told police the suspect walked into the yard, shot the victim “from the rear” then ran away, the report says.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police were able to identify Mobley through witness descriptions, police said. He was arrested on Porter Road just outside Rock Hill.
