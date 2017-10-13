I-277 ramp closures scheduled around uptown Charlotte

N.C. Department of Transportation will close several ramps along the Interstate 277 corridor this weekend, as part of a $16.3 million project to improve 22 bridges in the area.
The closures are needed so crews can continue placing an epoxy overlay on the bridge decks, resulting in a smoother ride for motorists. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.
Friday, Oct. 13:
Crews will close the ramp from the I-277 Inner Loop to I-77 North (Exit 1C) from 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Motorists will be detoured from I-277 to Wilkinson Boulevard, turning right on Morehead Street back to I-77 North.
Saturday, Oct. 14:
Crews will close the ramp from the I-277 Outer Loop to U.S. 74 East (Exit 2B) from 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Traffic will be detoured from I-277 to Charlottetowne Avenue (Exit 2A), continuing to U.S. 74 East.
Sunday, Oct. 15:
Crews will close the ramp from the I-277 Inner Loop to I-77 North (Exit 1C) from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16. Traffic will be detoured from I-277 to Wilkinson Boulevard. Motorists will turn right on Morehead Street back to I-77 North.
Visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter for real-time traffic information.
