I-277 ramp closures scheduled around uptown Charlotte

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 13, 2017 8:46 AM

N.C. Department of Transportation will close several ramps along the Interstate 277 corridor this weekend, as part of a $16.3 million project to improve 22 bridges in the area.

The closures are needed so crews can continue placing an epoxy overlay on the bridge decks, resulting in a smoother ride for motorists. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

Friday, Oct. 13:

Crews will close the ramp from the I-277 Inner Loop to I-77 North (Exit 1C) from 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Motorists will be detoured from I-277 to Wilkinson Boulevard, turning right on Morehead Street back to I-77 North.

Saturday, Oct. 14:

Crews will close the ramp from the I-277 Outer Loop to U.S. 74 East (Exit 2B) from 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Traffic will be detoured from I-277 to Charlottetowne Avenue (Exit 2A), continuing to U.S. 74 East.

Sunday, Oct. 15:

Crews will close the ramp from the I-277 Inner Loop to I-77 North (Exit 1C) from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16. Traffic will be detoured from I-277 to Wilkinson Boulevard. Motorists will turn right on Morehead Street back to I-77 North.

Visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter for real-time traffic information.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

