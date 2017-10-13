Panther Greg Olsen boosts search for missing Providence Day football player

Carolina Panther Greg Olsen is among those asking for the community’s help in finding a missing Providence Day School football player who may be suffering the effects of a sports concussion.

Nathan Ward Kocmond, 16, has been missing from his south Charlotte home since Monday afternoon, when he left to attend a Boy Scouts meeting. His parents have said the teen suffered a concussion six weeks ago and has been dealing with headaches and depression in recent weeks.

Olsen tweeted Thursday: “Very scary situation in the Charlotte community. Providence Day FB player missing. Please RT and help bring Nathan home.” The message was retweeted more than 3,000 times.

Very scary situation in the Charlotte community. Providence Day FB player missing. Please RT and help bring Nathan home https://t.co/unKJ4eJn1k — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) October 12, 2017

A GoFundMe campaign set up Thursday to help fund the search expenses has raised $30,700. More than 200 people had donated in the first 20 hours. The goal is $50,000.

Kocmond lives with his parents on Kennington Court, just north of Providence High School in south Charlotte. He plays football for Providence Day School and suffered a concussion six weeks ago that left him with severe headaches and depression, according to the GoFundMe account.

Nathan Kocmond Charlotte Mecklenburg Police

His cellphone has been switched off, police said earlier this week. He was last seen driving a silver 2011 Honda CRV, with an F3 decal on the left side of the rear window and an Auburn decal on the right side. The license plate is PAH-3753.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by his parents, Jon and Sarah Kocmond, media outlets report.

“He’s a leader in his Boy Scout troop. He was due...to his meeting on Monday night,” Jon Kocmond told the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

“He told his sister that he wanted to visit with some of his friends beforehand, and so he left. He never met up with his friends that night and he never went to Boy Scouts. When we realized that later in the evening, we contacted his friends, who knew nothing of this, so we contacted the police.”

The couple told WBTV their son had acted “flat, and down” for weeks after his concussion, but had recently shown signs of recovery.

He had little money on him when he left home and didn’t pack any bags, his parents told WBTV. He also deleted his social media accounts.

“We think he’s retreating from any relationships that he’s had,” his father told WBTV. “We don’t know why at all.”